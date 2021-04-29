Addite And Mohit Showered With Congratulatory Messages Post The Arrival Of Their Newborn

Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik were blessed with a baby boy today on April 29, 2021. The two television stars took to their Instagram handles to share the grand news and "thank the universe". "We truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love!", they wrote on their individual Instagram handles.

The duo shared sweet pictures holding their baby's tiny fingers and giving a blurry glimpse of their newborn child. "He's here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, happily ever after", they wrote. The picture not only received tons of warm wishes from fans but also from many of their celebrity friends.

Mohit and Addite Malik's baby is welcomed into the world

While Addite Malik's post received more than 49,000 likes instantly, her husband's post gained more than 81,000 likes. Celebrities including Sasural Simar Ka's Mazher Sayed, Phulwa's Ajay Singh Chaudhary and Beyhadh's Aneri Vajani were among the celebrities who left their "Congratulations!" for the happy couple in the Instagram Post's comment section. They added many heart emojis, hugging emojis and evil eye emojis for the latest addition of the Malik family.

Simple Kaul, who worked with Addite Malik in Shararat, too dropped tons of kissing emojis and hugging emojis for Addite and Mohit Malik's baby. Kaahin Kissii Roz's Mouli Ganguly wrote, "God bless" with a heart-eye emoji and a hand-raised emoji. Miley Jab Hum Tum's Navina Bole too added a comment full of love for the new parents. "Congratulations!! Lots of love and blessings", she exclaimed with three red heart emojis.

Roohi actor Varun Sharma too chimed in the celebrations. He put a few simple but meaningful red heart emojis for Mohit and Addite Malik's baby. Kasamh Se actor Naman Shaw congratulated the couple for their new bundle of joy and added a red heart emoji with a blue evil eye emoji. Maninee De of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame wrote, "Congratulations guys. Welcome junior may u be blessed with the best munchkin".

Kumkum- Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan actor Juhi Parmar showered Addite Malik's baby with loads of love writing, "Adiiiiii congratulations to both of u... and welcome #babymalik ... maasi sending love n blessings your way" with a red heart emoji. Kkavyanjali actor Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Many many congratulations" for the new parents.

Celebs congratulate Mohit Malik and Addtite Malik on giving birth to baby boy

