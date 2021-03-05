Addite Malik Reveals How 'excited' She Is For Her 'unexpected' Child

Indian television actor Addite Malik is expecting her first child with husband-actor Mohit Malik. The baby is reportedly due in May 2021. Addite and Mohit kept the news to themselves for quite some time before they revealed it to the world. However, the actor is now looking forward to holding her newborn in her arms and experiencing the happiness of being a mother.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Addite revealed that it was an unexpected pregnancy, as last year was a little traumatic for them. She said that her father was unwell and they shifted their plans of expanding their family to the coming year, as they thought that Addite’s father needed her more.

Revealing details on how she got to know about her pregnancy, Addite Malik said that she was having low BP and felt feverish. She added that she rested for four or five days, and then told Mohit, who was on a shoot, that ‘I’m positive’. Mohit, on the other hand, thought that she was COVID positive. The actor revealed that he did not believe the news for two days, and she took about two weeks to adapt to the fact that she has conceived.

Also read | Mohit Malik & Wife Aditi Expecting Their First Child Together, Share Good News With Fans

Talking about her journey so far, Addite said that it was not at all a smooth journey. She revealed that in the first three months, she had a lot of 'sickness, sleepless nights, aches and pains'. However, they reduced gradually, and then she started connecting to the soul inside her and is still connecting to it, the actor added. Addite also admits that she is not reading books to prepare herself for motherhood as she believes one should just go naturally and not think much about it.

When asked about how excited she is, the actor said that there are days when she is scared and on some days, she is beaming with positivity and happiness. She says she gets mixed feelings. Addite also adds that she does not even know how to hold a baby but is very excited. She concluded by saying, ‘Let’s see who handles whom’.

Also read | 'Great Conjunction' Gives Renuka Shahane Hope For 'better World'; Asha Negi, Nimrat React

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik's pregnancy revelation

It was back in December 2020 that the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Addite shared a sweet picture of herself where she is seen striking an adorable pose as she holds her baby bump. Along with the picture, she also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. Take a look.

Also read | 'Shararat' Star Cast Calls Farida Jalal 'a Living Legend'; Shares Experience With Her

Also read | Karanvir Bohra Invites Fans To Join 'Shararat' Cast's Virtual Reunion Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.