Addite Malik Shares How Her Parenting Journey With Husband Mohit Malik Has Been So Far

Addite Malik, who recently gave birth to a baby boy with Mohit Malik, has been sharing her ‘motherhood diaries’ on her Instagram, since May. She posted the first chapter of her motherhood diaries on May 31, and on June 23, posted the fourth chapter of it. Read on to know more about it.

Addite Malik’s Motherhood Diaries, Chapter 4

Actor Addite Malik posted a picture with her husband, Mohit Malik, who is holding their son, Ekbir Malik in his arms, for her motherhood diaries chapter 4, which she has titled as ‘Parenting Together.’ In the chapter, that she posted in the caption of the post, Addite wrote, “I always knew that my partner would be a great parent, and my heart said even better than me. You only believe it when you see it, isn't it? And thus when the parenting journey started honestly through my delivery and recovery, I saw Mohit standing strong, and I mean it through the sleepless nights and the diaper changes and the burping times post feeding. He's been there to make sure that I could rest, that I could recover and truly he's been that partner by my side in this journey which is completely new to both of us. And I think that's part of what gives me the optimism and positivity post my delivery because I know I have a rock solid partner who is there to share all the responsibilities. In fact I feel after Ekbir the two of us have come even closer together, closer than ever before. So today if you ask me, yes I always knew that Mohit would be a fabulous father but as a husband, he truly has left me speechless. And so I say to all the women out there, you may feel like superwomen but turn to your partner when you need them. A child can truly bring two people closer together if you share the responsibilities, the sleepless nights, the dirty clothes and all the mess together because this mess can be a happy mess! #HappyMotherhood.”

Take a look at the post here:

Actors Addite Malik and Mohit Malik tied the knot in December 2010. They got into a romantic relationship after working together in the TV show Miilee, which aired from April 2005 - June 2006. Addite gave birth to their son, Ekbir Malik, on April 27. Addite and Mohit have also created an Instagram account of Ekbir, in the bio of which, they have mentioned that he is named so after being born on Hanuman Jayanti.

IMAGE: ADDITE MALIK'S INSTAGRAM

