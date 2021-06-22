Addite Malik Wants To Be 'a Child All Over Again'; Shares Adorable Photo With Son Ekbir

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik became proud parents to Ekbir Malik, a baby boy in April 2021. Addite has taken to Instagram to chronicle her journey as a proud parent and mother to the baby boy. She has been vocal about her pregnancy, her bodily changes, and other changes in her personal life after the birth of Ekbir Malik. In her latest Instagram post, Addite cannot stop gushing over her baby and wants to turn back time

Addite Malik's latest Instagram post is about her desire to become a child once again

Addite Malik has been regularly posting about her and Mohit Malik's life after the birth of their son Ekbir. She has begun documenting her post-pregnancy details in a series called "Motherhood diaries" where she shared about her post-pregnancy weight gain, C-section, and breastfeeding. Amidst all these posts, the doting mother just cannot stop gushing about the magic that has come into her life in the form of her son.

Addite Malik's Instagram post is a candid photo of her sweet time with her son. In the photo, she is making a puffy goofy face at her son and engaging in some playtime. In the caption, she mentioned her desire to go back to being a child again because seeing her infant son makes her want to "forget the outside world and the rules and just play". Her caption read, "Has someone turned back time because with you I want to be a child all over again. I want to forget the outside world and the rules and just play and be a child again! That’s your magic @ekbirmalik".

Followers of Additte commented with oodles of adoration and love for the new mother and the infant. The comments section was filled with red hearts emojis and comments like "So adorable", "This is super cute", "Sweethearts".

A look at Addite Malik and Mohit Malik's works in the TV

Addite Malik is primarily known for her role as Meeta in the comedy sitcom Shararat and as Sonu in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii. In 2020, she was seen in the music video Tahe Dil Se Shukriya alongside Arjun Bijlani, Srishty Rode, Simple Kaul, among others. Mohit Malik is known for his role as Bharat in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and Sikandar Singh Gill in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Mohit and Addite began dating in 2006 and got married in 2010.

(Image: Addite Malik's Instagram)

