Adhvik Mahajan Refuses A Day-off Post Major Injury On The Sets Of 'Teri Meri Ek Jindri'

Indian television actor, Adhvik Mahajan is known for his role of Soham in Colours TV's Bani- Ishq Da Kalma. The actor, who has also worked in Hindi and Telugu-language cinema recently was seen as the lead of ZeeTV's show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri opposite Amandeep Sindhu. The first episode of the show aired on January 27, 2021.

Recently, Adhvik faced a major muscle tear on his knee while Teri Meri Ikk Jindri shooting and had to be immediately taken for medical help. Apparently, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast was shooting an outdoor sequence in which Adhvik Mahajan was required to push a prison's cell gate in a hurry. One of the co-actors, while shooting the scene was required to push the gate with slight force due to which the gate that weighed a few tonnes came crashing towards Adhvik. However the actor somehow managed to save himself, he faced a major muscle tear near his knee.

Adhvik Mahajan narrates the incident

While sharing his experience, the Divya Drishti actor said that they were shooting for a scene in a prison setup where his character was required to lie down unconscious inside a cell. His friends were then supposed to rush and check on him when the incident took place. Adhvik, therefore, said, "Committing to the scene’s requirement, it so happened that he(Adhvik’s co-actor) came in such a rush and pushed the prison cell gate with a slight bit of a force. In the middle of the take, the gate that weighed a few tonnes accidentally came crashing on me and while I managed to control the impact of the fall and save myself from any major injuries on my face and body, I faced a muscle tear just near my knee while trying to control the fall."

The actor was rushed to the hospital by Teri Meri Ikk Jindri cast and crew. Even after being offered an off, the actor refused and immediately came back from the hospital to complete the sequence. The actor said that he is involved in fitness for 15 years and has been trained in martial arts. He added that his body has adapted to injuries and therefore did not find it difficult to come back to the set.

