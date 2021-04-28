Aditi Malik Flaunts Her Baby Belly While Posing With Mohit; Says, "enjoying Phase 2 To 3"

On April 27, 2021, Aditi Malik took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring herself and her hubby, Mohit Malik. In the picture, Aditi can be seen flaunting her full-grown baby bump and posing with her hubby. Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik can be seen seated and flashing their bright smiles while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Aditi told that she is enjoying the phase 'two to three', i.e., from 'a couple to a family'.

Aditi Malik flaunts baby bump while posing with hubby Mohit Malik

In the picture, Aditi Malik can be seen sporting a comfy off-white coloured printed crop top which she paired with matching bottoms. Aditi Malik's husband, Mohit donned a sky blue coloured hoodie and a pair of denim jeans. Aditi wore minimal makeup and kept her shoulder-length hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, "From a couple to a family, enjoying the phase from 2 to 3! '#ComingSoon', '#BabyMalik'". She further gave credits to the photographer and her stylist.

As soon as the picture was posted on the social media platform, the couple's fans rushed to compliment them and expressed their excitement. Several of them also guessed if it will be a boy or a girl. Shararat co-actors, Simple Kaul and Karanvir Bohra dropped red hearts. Anjali Anand, too, dropped several hearts on the post. A fan commented, "Both are my world", while another one wrote, "Baby boy. Confirm hai (its confirm)" with a pair of heart-eyed face emojis. A netizen commented, "U’ll have a girl for sure" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "Beautiful pic" with several red hearts.

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik are experiencing parenthood in a beautiful way as the couple has been treating fans with adorable pictures. Mohit and Aditi are expecting their first child and the former actress is in her last trimester. The mom-to-be has also been penning her experiences of pregnancy as she awaits the arrival of her first child. Recently, she dropped yet another beautiful picture, where she can be seen sporting a white coloured oversized sweatshirt. She can be seen sitting and praying with her hands folded. In the candid picture, one can see her wearing her brightest smile. She captioned the post as "All my prayers to be answered soon....and I'm still super curious is it a boy or a girl...any guesses?" with praying hands and winking face emoticon.

