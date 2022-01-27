Aditi Malik Opens Up About Her Son Ekbir's COVID-19 Journey, Says 'We Were Shattered'

Television actor Aditi Malik has opened up about her nine-month-old son Ekbir's COVID-19 recovery journey, and how it made her stronger. Starting with the diagnosis, Aditi quipped that the little one contracted 'fever and cough' for some days, and was 'very low on energy' coupled with body ache. However, she added that Ekbir is 'feeling much better now' and is back to his normal self.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aditi quipped how a random test gave her the 'shock of life' revealing that Ekbir is positive. Malik recalled how Ekbir woke up the next morning after a body ache and had 102 fever, which she initially assumed is because of 'teething'. Ekbir's diagnosis also came as a shock to her considering no one at home, including her husband Mohit Malik, had any symptoms whatsoever.

Aditi Malik talks about her son Ekbir Malik's COVID journey

Malik further added that Mohit and she 'regularly do self-tests at home' since they step out for work, and one of these random tests revealed that the little one, as well as one of their house helps, is positive. Malik and Aditi were 'shattered' after the results, wondering how Ekbir got it since neither he nor the help stepped outside the house.

The duo further decided to handle things positively, believing that children 'pick up on our feelings.' Malik revealed having 'sleepless nights' as she was constantly checking her son's 'fever and breathing pattern.' She also spoke about Ekbir's inability to eat despite feeling hungry. The actor made him listen to 'good chants, good music' and had positive conversations with him, which proved to be extremely helpful. She concluded by urging fellow parents to 'be extra vigilant and careful' amid the ongoing health crisis.

Aditi also took to Instagram recently and spilt beans on Ekbir's recovery. "The last 15-20 days were stressful but I think the happiness that we dealt with really changed our perspective. The mandatory quarantine as a family brought us closer and the spirit that no matter what we have to fight just infused different energy in our family," she wrote. She further added. "we have fought the 'dreaded fear' and know that no matter what, as long as we see the glass half full, we shall never really have to worry!".

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AADITEMALIK)