Aditi Malik Opens Up On Her 'natural Progression' Towards Spirituality After Pregnancy

Television couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik welcomed their first child, baby boy Ekbir, on April 29. During her pregnancy, Aditi had talked about varieties of topics, from what to eat during pregnancy to exercises and many more. Now the Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actor has been talking about her post-pregnancy journey and the way she is bringing up the little one. Recently she shared a video of her singing devotional music to Ekbir and revealed how her spirituality has been a part of her journey and continues to help her after pregnancy

Aditi Malik talks about 'natural progression' towards spirituality post-pregnancy

In her Instagram post from Monday, May 24, Aditi was seen singing 'Shiva Shambo' devotional song to her newborn while the music played in the background. While singing, Aditi was also seen lifting his tiny hand and dancing a little with Ekbir. Aditi talked about her natural progression towards spirituality after pregnancy and how Ekbir responded to the bhajans and music.

The Shararat actor wrote in the caption "I have always been spiritual but I think there was a natural progression even more during my pregnancy. And I can see Ekbir taking so well to all the songs, bhajans, music and everything I listened to as I can see him relate to it. From his playtime to his lullabys, this music works wonders for him. I would always hear everyone tell me when I was pregnant that Ekbir could feel and hear what I could but I actually see it now and it just feels so beautiful, like we have had a connect even before he had one with anyone else in this world, one of mother and child!".

Aditi and Mohit Malik's moments with baby boy Ekbir

Three days ago Aditi Malik had shared an adorable family moment with Mohit Malik and the baby. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi shared a photo of her sleeping in the background while Mohit was seen taking care of the little one and kissing his forehead. Aditi wrote in the caption, "These two already seem to have a bond of their own....Every time I'm resting, Mohit's there to watch over him, truly making new motherhood so much easier for me. Ekbir you and I are lucky!!!!".

On May 12, Aditi had revealed the name of the baby in a video featuring Mohit in which they both twinned in denim shirts. As the reel played Tum Mile song in the background, Aditi and Mohit were seen fixing letters on the board and a combination which spelt "EKBIR". Aditi wrote in the caption "What is in a name? Well you are brave, you are positive, you are strong and you are our strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We love You, Ekbir Malik".

