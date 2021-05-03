Aditi Malik Pens Heartwarming Post For Husband Mohit Malik, Says She Is In 'awe' Of Him

Aditi Malik and her husband Mohit Malik are on cloud nine ever since the birth of their baby boy. Aditi had also been sharing beautiful photos from her pregnancy journey. Recently, she took to her Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her husband Mohit and how he has transitioned from being 'a pampered husband to a dutiful father'. She also teased her fans and followers with her baby's photo.

Aditi Malik's note for Mohit Malik

In the picture, Aditi Malik's husband is holding their newborn in his arms and his face is hidden from the camera. Aditi starts off the note by writing, "I had always heard that a child brings two people closer…but in the last few days, I’ve truly felt this!". She continues by writing that her love and respect for Mohit has only grown and is in awe of the way he has been looking after their baby, her and their house. Aditi further wrote, "From being a pampered husband to a dutiful father, I’m just surprised at how well he has been managing everything, especially in times like these in the pandemic when it’s all much more challenging. I see him checking in our baby every so often, taking care of him and I feel I’m falling in love with you Mohit once again, over and over again…….".

As soon her post was shared, it received a lot of love from several television celebrities and netizens. Karanvir Bohra and Sana Sayyad also showered the post with love. One of her fans also wrote how her caption made them emotional. See their reactions below.

Aditi Malik's Instagram post to announce the arrival of her baby

On April 29, Aditi took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Mohit holding their son’s little fingers. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite”.

