Aditi Malik Shares The Importance Of Post-delivery Massages; Thanks Her Mother-in-law

Aditi Malik and her husband Mohit Malik recently welcomed their baby boy. Throughout Aditi Malik's pregnancy, she has been posting "Desi Nuskhe" on her Instagram account. From the kind of food one should eat to the exercises, the actor has covered all of it. She recently took to her Instagram account to talk about post-delivery care.

In the post, she shared a picture of herself laughing while her mother-in-law is standing behind her. She wrote a long note, where she mentioned how massages are important after giving birth and how the body takes time to heal. She also thanked her mother-in-law for being there for her and massaging her hair whenever she needed it. Check it out.

Aditi Malik talks about post-delivery care

The actor also mentioned that the journey of motherhood isn't for just one person but it requires the support of loved ones. In the caption, she wrote, "Our culture really emphasizes on massages post delivery as well as taking care of oneself after having given birth to a child. They say a woman's body can take some months to heal back. I feel blessed to have my mother-in-law who truly is a mother for me because she makes sure that she gives me a good head massage daily with almond oil. The pampering is truly making me feel so blessed and I think truly motherhood isn't a journey alone but one together and one that your loved ones around you can make easier, more beautiful and special. I am truly blessed to have a strong support system making these initial days so much more easier and memorable for me.". The comment section is filled with her fans saying that the actor is lucky and blessed to have such in-laws. Check it out.

On April 29, Aditi shared the news of the arrival of her baby boy. She shared an adorable picture of Mohit holding their son’s little fingers. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After…. Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite”. Check it out.

