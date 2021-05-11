Aditi Malik Teases Fans With Her Baby's Face In New Post; Says, 'revealing Soon'

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik were blessed with a boy on April 27, 2021. Since then, the couple had never revealed the face of their son. Recently the actor gave a sneak peek and teased her fans and followers with the baby's face. Check out her Instagram post.

Aditi Malik teased her fans and followers with baby's face

Aditi Malik took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her baby. However, she hid his face with her hand and only gave a sneak peek of his eyes. In the picture, the baby is seen holding her hand with his tiny fingers. She penned a sweet note for him in the caption which read, "My world has changed When I look at from it your eyes". She further added, "Your eyes tell a story Your eyes search for me here and there Your eyes when they find me look at me with love Your eyes glitter Your eyes speak Your eyes ask me questions Like what will you call me What shall you name me What name shall my eyes speak….#RevealingSoon".

Reactions to Aditi Malik's baby picture

As soon as Aditi shared the photo, her fans commented all things nice in the comment section. A fan wrote that his tiny eyes are adorable. Fans also mentioned that they cannot wait any longer to see the baby's face. They also flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

A sneak peek into Aditi Malik's Instagram

On Mother's Day, Aditi shared a picture of herself from the hospital when she delivered the baby. She wrote, "A Mother was born on the day you were born my little one! I love you and everything about being your mom!" She wished all the mothers on the occasion of mother's day. She also shared a picture of herself holding the baby. She wrote, "They say the day a child is born, so is a mother....And its so so true!" The actor added that sometimes she feels like she's living a dream while looking at him. Take a look at Aditi Malik's photos with her newborn baby.

Aditi also shared a picture with her mother-in-law post her delivery who is seen giving her a head massage. She mentioned that the Indian culture has always emphasized massages post-delivery. It also encourages mothers to take care of themselves after childbirth. She shared that she feels blessed to have a mother-in-law who gives her a daily massage with almond oil and cares for her. She concluded by writing, "I am truly blessed to have a strong support system making these initial days so much easier and memorable for me."

