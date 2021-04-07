Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's Husband Mohit Reads A Book To Her; Puts Her To Sleep

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is popularly known for her roles in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shararat and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actor is currently pregnant and is often seen sharing photos and videos from her pregnancy phase. She shared a video of her husband Mohit Malik taking care of her when she can't sleep.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's husband Mohit reads her a book

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is almost 7 months pregnant. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her husband Mohit Malik. She was seen placing her head on his lap while he patted her head and tried to put her to sleep. In the video, Mohit read a book to her while she sang the song, "I want somebody who can love me at my worse." She mentioned that she couldn't sleep so Mohit decided to read her a book. In her caption, Aditi wrote, "When you have a partner that truly makes companionship so beautiful". Take a look at Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik spending quality time together.

Reactions to Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's video

Several fans shared their fond memories with their partners during pregnancy in the comment sections. Fans also wrote that the couple looked adorable together. Some prayed for her safe delivery which is due next month. A fan wrote that when his wife was pregnant, he took a leave for six months to stay by her side. Fans flooded the comments sections with heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on the video.

Image source: Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's Instagram

A sneak peek into Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's Instagram

On Easter, the actor took to her Instagram account to wish her fans on Easter. Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's pregnant belly was flaunted by her in the photo. She wrote, "Sunday it is and that too Easter! Where’s my Easter Bunny? And some yummy Easter Eggs." Aditi also shared a hilarious video of herself with Mohit. The two were having a meal together. However, she did not let him have his lunch in peace. She wrote, "Pregnant Couple? When they say a pregnant woman eats for two, ask them does her husband eat -2" Take a look at the photo and video of Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik.

Promo Image source: Aditi Shirwaikar Malik's Instagram

