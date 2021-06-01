Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Celebrate 6 Months Of Marriage, Fans Shower Best Wishes

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha have just reached the six-month milestone in their marriage. The singer and TV host, who often posts adorable pictures with his wife, took to his Instagram to celebrate the occasion and shared a cute picture from their wedding functions. Scroll along to take a look at the picture, what Aditya wrote with it and how fans are reacting.

Aditya Narayan celebrated 6 months of his marriage

The two tied the knot on December 1, 2020, and are now celebrating six months of it, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Narayan shared a picture from one of the functions, as Shweta smiled at something outside the frame, Aditya leaned back and had a content expression. The picture had a beautiful frame, which was the floral décor that the ceremony had and a banner reading Aditya & Shweta, shone from behind.

With the post, Aditya wrote, “चाहता कितना तुमको दिल, तुम नहीं जानते” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtag #6months. His caption translates to, “You don’t know, how much my heart admires you”. The post is being flooded with love for the couple, by their fans and friends and has received over 55k likes so far. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The singer uses the social media platform to share updates about him with his fans and followers. Recently on May 15, 2021, he took to Instagram and shared that his song Mizaaj was out on YouTube, alongside a glimpse of the animated video. He expressed how the song is apt for the upcoming monsoon season.

Aditya wrote, “Here’s #Mizaaj a beautiful creation that I believe is the perfect mood for the outset of monsoons. If you’re lucky enough to be with your lover this lockdown, then lock your bedroom door, snuggle into bed & play our song. What happens next is none of our business. Out on all streaming platforms next week”. The song is composed by Eeshan Tripathi, with lyrics by Manoj Yadav and vocals by Aditya Narayan. It stars Shristi Shreshtha, while Gaurav Bhat has directed the music video.

