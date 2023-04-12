Aditya Narayan Announces 'digital Break', Deletes All Instagram Posts

Aditya Narayan recently announced a digital break from social media. The actor's Instagram handle, with over 4 million followers, now features only one post, elaborating on the reason behind this digital detox. Narayan also assured his fans, that he was in a healthy space, mentally, and that this sudden digital detox, was no cause for concern.

He'll be 'Bach'

Aditya Narayan deleted all his Instagram posts, and bid a temporary farewell to his Instagram handle, leaving fans with a tongue-in-cheek picture, assuring them of his eventual return to the digital platform. Aditya's post, comprises of an image of 18th century composer, John Sebastian Bach, with Narayan's face edited on to it. The edit also shows Aditya donning a pair of sunglasses with "I'll be Bach", written across it.

Aditya reassures his fans

The caption that accompanied the picture, comprised of Aditya reassuring his fans that he would be on Instagram soon enough and wanted to take the time to exist in the real world as opposed to a "digital bubble". Aditya even shared his plans for his break, stating he would spend time with his parents, wife and daughter along with finishing up his next album, Saasein. The television host also briefly delved in to why he felt the need to delete all his posts.

In his own words, "it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting". He further went in to details about how he wanted to disconnect from the social world, to look within. Aditya also focused on the importance of holistic well-being which could only be achieved by continually developing his own skills, and by "going back to school". Aditya signed off with a promise to be back on the platform in July.

Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, is most popularly known as the host of a popular singing reality show. He announced his marriage to actress Shweta Agarwal in 2020. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in March of 2022.