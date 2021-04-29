Aditya Narayan Back On Indian Idol 12 After Recovering From COVID; 'The Show Must Go On!'

Actor and Host Aditya Narayan tested positive for COVID-19 and was under isolation for some time. He’s now back on his reality singing show Indian Idol 12 as a host and has also begun shooting for the same. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Narayan opened up about returning to Indian Idol 12 after testing negative for COVID-19.

Aditya Narayan on returning to Indian Idol 12: Feels Great to be back

Aditya Narayan revealed that the team of Indian Idol 12 is shooting in Daman as Maharashtra has halted shooting completely, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. He said that shooting in Daman was the need of the hour. Aditya Narayan shared that he feels great to be back on the show. He added that he has never been absent from a show for so long, and he’s happy to be back with the team. He assured that they are shooting in a bio-bubble in Daman and all the safety measures are being taken care of, by the channel.

While speaking about his return to the show, he said that it feels strange to be back on the show since everything is cosy and intimate since they do not have resources or time to put up a set that is as grand as the one in Film City. He added that since everyone is at home, he feels like it’s a responsibility to entertain the audience and help them forget their problems for 90 minutes. Aditya Narayan also said that the current season has received a lot of love from the audience and thus the show must go on!

Aditya Narayan's health as well as his wife’s health had taken a toll on them. Speaking about her, he said that she has recovered from the virus too. Shweta Narayan is currently in Mumbai and has been living with her parents and she’s recovering from the virus. The reality singing shows Indian Idol airs on Sony TV during the weekends. Jay Bhanushali and Rithvik Dhanjani replaced Aditya Narayan for a few weeks while he was recovering from the virus.

(Image Source: Aditya Narayan's Instagram)