Aditya Narayan Bids Farewell To Hosting TV Shows, 'Time To Take Up Bigger Responsibility'

Aditya Narayan, who is known for hosting several reality TV shows, has decided to bid his final adieu to anchoring in a year. The singer, who is currently a host on SonyTV's singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, recently revealed that he wants to do "bigger things" than anchoring. He has planned to quit anchoring by 2022 after completing his prior commitments. Narayan further mentioned that he is grateful to the TV industry for enabling him to own a house and a car in Mumbai. He also hinted towards him and his wife, Shweta Agarwal, expecting a baby, as he said he would become a father by 2022.

Aditya Narayan decides to no longer host TV shows

In a recent chat with a leading daily, Aditya Narayan revealed that he has decided to make the coming year, 2022, his final year on Indian television. The singer said his dream of doing "bigger things" than anchoring was the reason behind his decision. He explained how he would finish all his commitments by next year and take a break from TV in 2022. The singer also said despite liking to do multiple things at a time it sometimes becomes exhausting for him. Further, talking about his time on Indian television, the singer said he is grateful to the TV industry for accepting him for the last 15 years.

The Shaapit actor further recalled how he began his career in anchoring back when he was a teenager. He then hinted towards a baby on the way as he said he would probably be a father when he would be done with anchoring by 2022. The singer then mentioned how his career on Indian television gave him name, fame and success. He also mentioned how working in the TV industry made him able to build his own house in Mumbai and own great life. Talking about his possible next ventures, the singer said he might participate in a game show or become a judge on one.

Aditya Narayan's trivia

Aditya Narayan began his career in anchoring with the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. Apart from singing several songs, he also made his Bollywood debut with the horror film Shaapit. In 2020, the singer tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate affair.

