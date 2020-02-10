Aditya Narayan's Family Is Full Of Talented Musicians And Singers; Check It Out

Aditya Narayan Jha popularly known as Aditya Narayan is an Indian singer, a music composer, a television host and an actor. Aditya Narayan is the singer of the legendary singer Udit Narayan. A lot of people know about Aditya Narayan and how has been into singing since his childhood, but not everyone knows about his family background. Read ahead to know.

Aditya Narayan's family

Aditya Narayan was born and brought up in Mumbai. He was born to parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He comes from a family of singers. His grandfather Hari Krishna Jha was a singer. His grandmother Bhuvaneshwari Jha was a classical singer. His father Udit Narayan is a playback Bollywood singer and his Mother Deepa Narayan Jha is a singer too.

Grandparents

Aditya Narayan’s grandfather Hari Krishna Jha was from Nepal and his grandmother was an Indian. Hari Krishna Kha was a farmer while his wife Bhuvaneshwari Jha was a folk singer and encouraged her husband to take up singing.

Parents

Aditya Narayan’s father Udit Narayan decided to follow his father’s footsteps and got into singing. In the early 1900s and 2000s, Udit Narayan was the most prominent singers of Bollywood. He has sung for prominent on-screen stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Aditya Narayan’s mother Deepa Narayan is the second wife of Udit Narayan who got married in 1985. Deepa Narayan is also a singer and is famous for Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Nepali songs. She is even a film producer and also performs live on stage.

