Aditya Narayan On His Wife Shweta: 'Lazy And Unambitious, Yet Very Intelligent'

Aditya Narayan has quite recently tied the knot with his wife Shweta Agarwal after having dated her for quite some time; which means that even though both of them have just recently become a married couple, they have known each other for a long time. Aditya Narayan has now spoken extensively about his marriage with Shweta and has talked about her nature and personality. Here is more on what he said about his wife, marriage and also about his new house that he and his wife will now live in.

Aditya Narayan on wife Shweta Agarwal; ‘lazy and unambitious’

Aditya Narayan extensively talked about his marriage with Shweta and about how she is as a person in his latest interview with SpotboyE. Taking a jovial dig at his wife, Aditya revealed that she is a very lazy and unambitious person. He sarcastically added that it is "aspirational" to see her spend her day not doing anything at all. Turning that comic dig into praise, he also added that she is extremely intelligent and whatever she decides to do, she does it “really well”. He went on to speak further of their understanding as a couple about their knowledge.

Aditya has said that Shweta is free to do what she wants to in her life. He talked about how it may not be necessary for a couple to stay together all the time and that even though he wants her around him every single day, she is free to pursue her career. He further added by saying that spending all these years with her has not dimmed his feelings for her and vice versa. He talked about Shweta’s wish to try many different things in life while he himself is sure that he wants to pursue his career.

Aditya Narayan also talked about his home that he will now share with Shweta Aggarwal. His house is a 5BHK apartment in Mumbai which was claimed to be costing around Rs. 4 crores by some reports, as mentioned in SpotboyE. Aditya jokingly said that the price had been reported quite low, possibly in reference to Mumbai’s high flat rates. He revealed that his flat cost 10 crores and that he has been working since he was a child to reach this point. The singer has been in the profession for more than a decade and has also worked as a child actor.

