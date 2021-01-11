Aditya Narayan Opens Up About Wife Shweta Rejecting Him Multiple Times Before Saying 'yes'

In the "family" episode of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan was joined by wife Shweta. While the two have been together for the last ten years, they tied the knot last month. While the two of them were in the show, Aditya opened about the initial stages of their relationship.

Aditya Narayan opens up about the time Shweta said 'yes'

Aditya Narayan has been with his wife Shweta for the last ten years. They met on the sets of the movie Shaapit (2010). In a recent promo released by the channel, Aditya opened up about how his mother became a cupid for the couple. In the video, Aditya Narayan and Shweta can be seen sitting together while Neha prompts the question about their relationship. While Shweta was heard saying that the singer tried really hard to woo her and that they were just friends for a year, whereas Aditya labelled it as 'love at first sight'.

Aditya further added that from the moment he met Shweta, he knew that she is the one and that he wanted to live in the moment. His inner voice kept telling him that he shouldn't let her go. Aditya said, “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, ‘Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai". Watch the video here :

Aditya Narayan's mother Deepa was the one who became cupid between him and Shweta. While addressing this, he talked about Shweta rejecting him multiple times and that his mother asked him to let her talk to Shweta. He said, “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe". It was Aditya Narayan's mother who convinced Shweta to go out on a date with him.

Aditya Narayan's wedding

While the two were together for ten years, they decided to marry each other last month. The couple got married at the ISKCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the wedding was a private ceremony with only close friends and family. The couple got married on December 1 and left for their honeymoon in Kashmir.

