Aditya Narayan Pens Cryptic Caption Post Indian Idol Controversy: 'Kuch To Log Kahenge'

Aditya Narayan recently dropped in a glimpse of himself from the sets of Indian Idol and added the lyrics of a popular song as a cryptic note post the Indian Idol controversy. The actor, singer and host did not make it quite clear exactly towards whom that cryptic post was directed, but it became pretty clear that it was to calm the fire around the Indian Idol controversy that began with Amit Kumar featuring in one of the episodes.

Aditya Narayan says Kuch to Log Kahenge amidst Indian Idol controversy

Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this stunning photo of himself in which he can be seen standing on the stage of one of the popular singing reality TV shows, Indian Idol. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a cool shimmering blazer having black zig-zag prints all over it. He wore the blazer on a white shirt and black pair of pants along with black coloured footwear.

In the caption, he added the lyrics of a famous Bollywood song, Kuch To Log Kahenge. Through the caption, he stated that people will speak about you the way they want to as it is their will. One must get over trivial things in life as the night would end soon. He then added a heart symbol next to it and gave credits to his better half for styling his look for the show. He then tagged the photographer who captured his look and later added hashtags for Indian Idol.

Many fans took to Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post and dropped in numerous hearts and heart emojis depicting how much they loved his look. Many others even complimented the artist by referring to him as ‘fabulous’ while many stated that it was an amazing click. Others poured in fire symbols to illustrate how Aditya Narayan’s latest photo was full of fire. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Aditya Narayan’s latest Instagram post.



Indian Idol controversy

Indian Idol controversy began when Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar, appeared on one of the episodes and later stated that he was forced to speak well about the contestants’ performances even though he did not like it. As his statement surfaced online, it created a buzz among the fans that continued with Sunidhi Chauhan’s revelation about why she had to quit the show years ago. She opened up about her exit and stated that she had a similar story. Later on, even Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were slammed by the netizens for ruining Kishore Kumar’s songs.

