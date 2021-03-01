Aditya Narayan Reveals Why He Was Missing From 'Indian Idol', Says 'I Am Back This Week'

Aditya Narayan has been in the news in these past few months. The Tattad Tattad singer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December last year and has been hosting the very successful reality singing show, Indian Idol. The newly-wed singer was missing in action during the recent Indian Idol episodes and took to Instagram to share the reason for his absence to his fans and followers.

Aditya Narayan's Instagram post

Aditya Narayan's health has been the reason behind his absence during the last few Indian Idol episodes and the popular host and singer took to his IG handle and shared a picture of himself, wearing a casual athleisure outfit, standing beside a pool with a bandage on his knee and wrote, "Hey! Unfortunately, I was out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in my right calf. My sincere gratitude to friends like family @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 for taking over the coveted #IndianIdol stage. Thoroughly enjoyed watching the two episodes. I am back this week. Rejoice! ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‰"

The Bollywood singer has close to 1.7 million followers on Instagram and his latest post garnered around 50k likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the Indian Idol host bombarded the comments section, wishing him well and sending get-well-soon messages. Singer Neeti Mohan commented saying, "Speedy recovery â¤ï¸", while his replacement on the show, comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "love you brooooðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—"

Aditya Narayan's shows and songs

Udit Narayan's son Aditya has delivered some huge hits since he made his singing debut. Some of his most popular songs are Kaise Mujhe from the film Ghajini which has 57 million views on YouTube, Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela which has 79 million views, and Mera Mulk Mera Desh which amassed 36 million views. Aditya is currently hosting the twelfth season of Indian Idol. The singer has also been a very popular host in several Indian reality shows over the years including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, X-Factor India among others. Aditya was trending on social media in December 2020 as he got hitched to Shweta Agarwal in a lavish Mumbai wedding. The couple met on the sets of the horror film Shaapit.

