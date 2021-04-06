Aditya Narayan 'thanks COVID-19' For Making Him Feel 'sexier' In Latest Instagram Post

Aditya Narayan is having a bit of fun in his latest Instagram post. The singer and actor posted a picture of himself and joked about a new side-effect of COVID-19. Narayan posted this picture of himself along with the caption that the virus is making him feel “sexier”.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting people across the globe. Talking about India, many celebrities in the entertainment industry have tested positive for the virus. One such celebrity who tested COVID-19 positive was singer and actor Aditya Narayan. The reality show host took to Instagram and revealed that he and his wife have tested positive and are taking care of themselves.

Aditya posted a selfie and it seems like he is close to recovering from COVID-19. But more than the selfie, Aditya Narayan’s caption caught everybody’s attention. In this Instagram post’s caption, Aditya Narayan wrote, “SARS- COVID-19 has taken a toll on me. It has made me sexier. #heysexy #thankscovid”. Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post below.

Soon Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments. Actor Rahul Sudhir commented, “Hey Sexy… Good To See You Getting Back”. One fan commented how glad she to know that Aditya and his wife Shweta are doing fine now. Another fan commented, “Get well soon bro”. Take a look at all of these comments on Aditya Narayan’s latest Instagram post below.

As mentioned earlier, Aditya Narayan confirmed testing COVID-19 positive on Instagram. Apart from Aditya, his wife Shweta had also tested positive. Aditya reposted a picture of him and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha and wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine”. He further added, “Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass”. Just like the previous post, Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post was flooded with wishes from his fans and followers. Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post revealing his COVID-19 positive diagnosis and the comments below.

