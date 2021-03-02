Aditya Narayan's Fun Take On His Marital Status, Shares Before And After Marriage Story

Playback singer and host Aditya Narayan is on cloud nine ever since his marriage to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. His pictures with his wife set major couple goals for his fans. Known for his quirky sense of humour, Aditya Narayan recently shared a funny post on his Instagram story about the before and after effects of marriage.

Also read | Aditya Narayan Reveals Why He Was Missing From 'Indian Idol', Says 'I Am Back This Week'

Also read | Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Appear On Indian Idol 12 Valentine's Special Episode

Aditya Narayan's meme on before and after of marriage

Aditya shared a picture collage made by one of his fans clubs. In the before marriage part, he is widely smiling for the camera by posing with his hand behind his head to give the impression of being relaxed. In the after marriage part, he has a brooding and serious expression on his face giving the impression of being tense and serious. Aditya reposted the story with a laughing emoji.

Image courtesy- @adityanarayanofficial Instagram

Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan's wedding

The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2020. They had worn matching ivory coloured wedding ensemble. The invitation to their wedding was not extended to many people due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Aditya and Shweta were dating for a decade and had met on the sets of their horror film Shaapit.

A sneak-peek into Aditya Narayan's Instagram

Aditya Narayan's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. Recently, Aditya Narayan updated his fans and followers on why he was not a part of Indian Idol anymore. He took to Instagram to share that he had suffered from a tear in his right calf. He also thanked Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya for taking over for him until he recovered. He also elaborated that he is going to be back as the host of the popular singing reality show this week.

He has delivered some of the huge hits since he made his singing debut. Some of his most popular songs are Kaise Mujhe from the film Ghajini which has 57 million views on YouTube, Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela which 79 million views on YouTube and Mera Mulk Mera Desh which has 36 million views on YouTube. Aditya is currently the host of Indian Idol season 12.

Also read | Aditya Narayan Shares Cute Picture With Wife Shweta, Says 'Aren't You Something To Admire'

Also read | Aditya Narayan Has The Sweetest Wish For Wife Shweta Agarwal On 'Hug Day'

Image courtesy- @adtiyanarayanofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.