Aditya Singh Rajput's Mother Records Statement With Mumbai Police After His Death

Aditya Singh Rajput died on Monday (May 22). The case was registered at Oshiwara Police Station. According to ANI, the police has recorded the statement of the late actor's mother along with three other people - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

Aditya's mother left for Mumbai from Delhi earlier today after hearing about her son's demise. The investigation by the police is underway and the post-mortem was done around 11 am today (May 23). The actor's last rites will be performed today after the consent of his family. The news agency tweeted, "Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death case | Oshiwara Police is recording the statement of Aditya's mother Usha. Her statement is being taken at the hospital itself."

Another tweet read, "Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death case | Oshiwara Police recorded statements of three people - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman. His mother has left from Delhi, for Mumbai. Investigation by Oshiwara Police is underway. His postmortem will be done around 11 am today and last rites will be performed today after consent of his family: Mumbai Police." Take a look at the tweet below.

More about Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. He was 32 at the time of his passing. ANI confirmed the reports of his death. The actor rose to fame after participating as a contestant in Splitsvilla 9, a dating reality show. He also featured in shows including Code Red, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Gandi Baat among others. Several celebrities including Varun Sood, Aly Goni, and Karanvir Bohra mourned his demise.