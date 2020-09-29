"The End" Writes Adnan Khan As He Posts Last Of The Script Of 'Ishq Subhan Allah'

Adnan Khan has been associated with the romantic TV show Ishq Subhan Allah since 2018. The show which has been successfully airing for two years will soon go off air. Adnan Khan who portrays the lead role in the show shared a picture on Instagram, denoting that his show was coming to an end.

Adnan Khan reveals his show is coming to an end

Ishq Subhan Allah’s actor Adnan Khan shared a picture of his script on Instagram. He blurred the other lines on the script and focused on the letters 'Zara and Kabeer'. He captioned the picture, 'The end'(sic), denoting that the show was coming to an end. The show followed the journey of Kabeer and Zara who were poles apart, yet somewhat similar. It was in fact their differences that brought them together.

Adnan Khan, who portrayed the character of Kabeer was a follower of Islam and the Quran. He is bound to his traditions and follows them devoutly. He meets a girl named Zara who also follows the Quran, but interprets it in a practical way. The two get married due to an arrangement, but eventually, fall in love.

Over the year, Kabeer and Zara gained immense popularity. The two lead actors were also praised for their on-screen chemistry. When Adnan Khan announced that his show was coming to an end, many of his fans left comments, wishing that his story with Zara ends on a happy note.

Many of Adnan Khan's fans who left a comment wrote that they will miss watching him on the show. Some of his fans also mentioned that they were hurt to know the show was going off air, also stating that he will always remain in their hearts.

