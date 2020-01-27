Adnan Sami's Net Worth Proves Why He Is Called The 'Sultan Of Music'

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has been making headline after it was announced that he will be awarded the Padma Shri award this year. The award will be presented to him by the President of India. He was selected for the honour for his contribution to the field of music. Check out the net worth of the musical sensation here.

Adnan Sami’s net worth

Adnan Sami’s reported net worth is around $ 50 million. (Source: celebrity networth.com) Adnan Sami entered the showbiz at a very young age. It has been reported that Adnan Sami is the fastest keyboard player in the world. he can reportedly play more than 35 musical instruments. Adnan Sami has a musical career spanning more than three decades. His debut album- Live in Karachi was released in 1986, while he released his latest album- Press Play in 2013.

He has won many awards, both nationally and internationally. As a teenager, he wrote a song for famine-hit Ethiopia, the song won him a special award by the UNICEF. He wrote and performed a song for South Africa, for which he was awarded a United Nations Peace Medal. He also won prestigious awards like the Naushad Music Award, Nigar Award, the Bolan Academy Awards as well as the Graduate Award. He was also given the Glory of India Award by the Government of India.

Adnan Sami was a judge for the prestigious, music-based reality show- The Voice India. Adnan Sami married Roya Sami Khan in 2010 and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2017. Adnan Sami is often seen posting pictures with the toddler and gushing over how he is the apple of his eye. Adnan Sami, having reportedly sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is often referred to as the Sultan of Music.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

