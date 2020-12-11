After Devoleena, Nidhi Uttam Reveals Divya Bhatnagar Was Victim Of Domestic Violence

Television actor Divya Bhatnagar recently passed away due to the novel coronavirus disease, leaving the entire industry and fans in shock. Recently, the actor’s brother, Devashish went on to claim that his sister was a victim of domestic violence. He also went on to reveal chats and more about the same. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Nidhi Uttam also took to Instagram to share a long video where she demands justice for her dear friend. The actor asks fans to report Divya Bhatnagar’s husband Gagan Sethi's Instagram account so that he loses the verified sign on Instagram.

Sharing the seven-minute-long video, Nidhi says that she has known Divya since 2009 and have been very good friends for the last five years. However, she revealed that they got distant from each other because of her husband’s behaviour. Nidhi said that Divya’s husband wanted her to stay far from her family, friends and well-wishers.

Nidhi also discouraged Divya from marrying him but she did not seem to listen. The actor revealed that last time she spoke to Divya was for her birthday where she called her at 1 o'clock in the night and spent her birthday all alone. Divya then revealed to Nidhi talking about her husband’s behaviour towards her. Divya revealed that he used to keep hurting her and also having affairs. Nidhi also explained her to file a police complaint against all of this and Divya also agreed to it. She later went on to reveal that she has seen all the pictures of the assault Gagan Gabru has done, and it is alarming. She said, “Daanto se kaatne aur belt se maarne ki pictures hai.”

Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Justice for Divya, a beautiful n innocent soul is no more with us. @divyabhatnagarofficial It's time that the world knows the reality of her painful end. Her soul will find rest only once she gets justice which she was fighting for when she was alive”. She added, “Block & report whogabru who actually married her for a blue tick & to get popular in the industry". Take a look at the post below. Take a look at the post below.

About the actor’s death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19, died at the age of 34. Divya tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28, 2020, and was transferred to Goregoan's SRV Hospital due to her critical condition. However, after fighting Coronavirus for more than a week the television actor left for her heavenly abode at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital on Monday morning.

