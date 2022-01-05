After Erica Fernandes, TV Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19

Several film and TV celebrities have been reportedly contracting COVID-19. After Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Erica Fernandes, the recent one to contract the virus is Sharad Malhotra. Sharad tested positive amid the shoot after which the shooting location was fumigated.

The producers of the show Vidrohi, Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva, have released a statement that the actor was not filming for the past few days.

Sharad Malhotra tests COVID-19 positive

In a recently released statement, the producers said, "The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

Erica Fernandes and mom test COVID-19 positive

Earlier today, Kausati Zindagi Kay actor Erica Fernandes had informed that she and her mom tested COVID-19 positive. Erica added a note on her official Instagram account, which read, "One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all." The actor further added, "On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough and sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take two more tests the following day."

A part of her note read, "Mom and me starting developing congestion, cough, cold, severe body and headaches and fluctuating fevers with occasional shivers." Erica said that they are isolated and under medical care. The actor also requested those who came in contact with her in the past week to get their tests done as soon as possible.

Other stars who contracted the virus

On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta, his wife and little son were also diagnosed with the virus.

Image: Instagram/@iam_ejf/sharadmalhotra009