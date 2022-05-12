After Hina Khan, Helly Shah To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2022? Netizens React

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is slated to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France, this year. Ahead of the event, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a moment of pride for India. Among the other Indian celebrities to be a part of the event will be TV star Hina Khan, who is set to make it her second appearance at the event.

Now, it is also being speculated that another TV actor Helly Shah, who became a household name for her stints in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, will walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022.

As per Bollywood Life, Helly Shah will mark her Cannes debut to present her upcoming film, Kaya Palat at the prestigious festival. As soon as the speculations surfaced online, fans created a massive buzz on social media. Helly Shah's fans have flooded Twitter with best wishes for the star.

Netizens react to Helly Shah's Cannes debut speculations

The TV star's fans have gone all out to celebrate the news, with the hashtag of Helly Shah's name also trending on the micro-blogging site for a brief period. An ardent fan of the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star highlighted her '11 years of hard work' while sending her congratulations to the 26-year-old. The fans wrote, "So proud of her, she deserves it 11 years of hard work, perseverance and stress tolerance, now she has achieved her success and reached the world, keep it up, we will always support you and be proud of you (sic)".

Another person hailed her as the 'Queen of hearts' and tweeted, "11 years ago a girl started a journey as a child artist She earned a lot of names, worked hard, people also gave love to her and some also gave hate to her. Today, her hard work has brought her to #Cannes2022 She is #HellyShah. Queen of our hearts. Proud of you!! (sic)" Take a look at the reactions below:

Appreciation tweet for #HellyShah:

I always used to find her cute and loved her character Swara over the second lead of the show. She has come a long way; now she will be attending #Cannes2022, getting this opportunity is a very big thing 💕 pic.twitter.com/FaWWMpgsar — Hardatt (@_Nucleophilic_) May 11, 2022

with each opportunity given, you made your mark known in the world of acting. So many hurdles thrown yet you overcame it all gracefully. For everything that you worked so hard for, life is giving back in return. you deserve every bit of it & we all are so proud of you.#HellyShah pic.twitter.com/wdv98X3BNV — 🌙. (@slayingurhearts) May 11, 2022

At such a young age Helly is gonna walk #Cannes2022 Red Carpet! So happy for her! Congratulations @OfficialHelly7#HellyShah pic.twitter.com/ltaTaEkaM9 — Kiruthika 🦋🎨 (@KiruxTweets) May 11, 2022

No BB, No controversies, No work under big producers like ekta kapoor and No Godfather in industry. Still this girl is ruling.Make way for the queen #HellyShah . I'm sure she's gonna slay at #Cannes2022 . #HellyShah #kayapalat pic.twitter.com/NoxihiOh9M — Mango Shake (@CoolMangoShake) May 11, 2022

From 2015 to 2022



From seeing her walking on the red carpet of her 1st Award function to soon going to see her walking on the red carpet of Cannes



The journey is so emotional and inspiring 😭😭😭😭



My girl i am really proud of u @OfficialHelly7 #HellyShah #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/MavGgf9rHF — 𝓗𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓱 𝓖𝓪𝓵𝓪𝔁𝔂 (@HellyS_galaxy) May 11, 2022

11 years ago a girl started a journey as a child artist

She earned a lot of name, worked hard, people also gave love to her and some also gave hate to her.

Today her hard work has brought her to #Cannes2022



She is #HellyShah. Queen of our hearts❤💞



Proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/jes0dwN8g9 — Prativa Rani (@PrativaRani5) May 11, 2022

OMG! Helly gonna walk on Cannes Red Carpet 2022 !! ❤️ I've been a fan of so less celebs and Helly is one of them !#HellyShah #CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes2022 #IshqMeinMarjawan2 pic.twitter.com/r9JKHhmdp8 — ~ (@trulyyawful) May 11, 2022

The way neutral ppl also appreciate her🥺

It takes my heart❤️

Now I think she is going to touch top of the success.

Hard work always speaks louder and Her hard work is the best example for sure 🥺❤️🧿



I'm imagining her walk on the red carpet 😌#HellyShah #Cannas2022 pic.twitter.com/8OuVcpG8bS — ❥ตօղ 🍒's ᵠᵘᵉᵉⁿ^✮ (@Tithi93656478) May 11, 2022

This girl god plz protect her from all the negativity and evil eyes and she deserves all the happiness and success keep smiling ♥️🧿🧿🧿🧿 #HellyShah #HellyKeLog #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/BOI8ouP7rF — Rrahel🐘❤🐼 (coincidence pe duniya kayam hai😌) (@Rrahel9) May 11, 2022

Can't keep calm as my favourite ITV Queens #HinaKhan & #HellyShah are going to grace the RED CARPET of #CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/w0jrbEXTn0 — White Pearl 🤍🤍 (@whitepearl5555) May 11, 2022

So proud of her, she deserves it 11 years of hard work, perseverance and stress tolerance, now she has achieved her success and reached the world, keep it up, we will always support you and be proud of you #Cannes2022@OfficialHelly7#HellyShah #HellyHolics #HellyKeLog pic.twitter.com/Rb6T2AwYT6 — Toto Adel🇪🇬🖤 (@Totoxshaenuna) May 11, 2022

Previously, it was actor Hina Khan who topped the trends by making her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival back in 2019. Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan/@hellyshahofficial