After Hina Khan, Helly Shah To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival 2022? Netizens React

Helly Shah will reportedly mark her Cannes debut to present her upcoming film, 'Kaya Palat' at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Continue reading to know more:

Helly Shah

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan/@hellyshahofficial


The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival is slated to take place between May 17 to May 28 in France, this year. Ahead of the event, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a moment of pride for India. Among the other Indian celebrities to be a part of the event will be TV star Hina Khan, who is set to make it her second appearance at the event.

Now, it is also being speculated that another TV actor Helly Shah, who became a household name for her stints in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, will walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022.

As per Bollywood Life, Helly Shah will mark her Cannes debut to present her upcoming film, Kaya Palat at the prestigious festival. As soon as the speculations surfaced online, fans created a massive buzz on social media. Helly Shah's fans have flooded Twitter with best wishes for the star.

Netizens react to Helly Shah's Cannes debut speculations

The TV star's fans have gone all out to celebrate the news, with the hashtag of Helly Shah's name also trending on the micro-blogging site for a brief period. An ardent fan of the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star highlighted her '11 years of hard work' while sending her congratulations to the 26-year-old. The fans wrote, "So proud of her, she deserves it 11 years of hard work, perseverance and stress tolerance, now she has achieved her success and reached the world, keep it up, we will always support you and be proud of you (sic)".

Another person hailed her as the 'Queen of hearts' and tweeted, "11 years ago a girl started a journey as a child artist She earned a lot of names, worked hard, people also gave love to her and some also gave hate to her. Today, her hard work has brought her to #Cannes2022 She is #HellyShah. Queen of our hearts. Proud of you!! (sic)" Take a look at the reactions below:

Previously, it was actor Hina Khan who topped the trends by making her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival back in 2019. Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival. 

