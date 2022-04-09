After Performing Gidda With Elderly Women, Shehnaaz Gill Visits Golden Temple; Fans React

Shehnaaz Gill, an actor and singer who is currently in her hometown of Punjab, sought heavenly blessings on Saturday at Amritsar's iconic Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple. The 28-year-old actress uploaded a candid photo of herself in front of the Akal Takht on Instagram. She also included a flower emoticon in the caption.

The beautifully captured images garnered more than seven lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans within moments of the post. "I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you, you are dedicated to being better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare." Another wrote, "Kitni cute lag rahi ho MashaAllah."

Shehnaaz also posted a small video of Sri Palki Sahib from the Golden Temple on her Instagram story and captioned them with the words "Waheguru ji," and a folded hands emoticon.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys gidda with elderly women: Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab, where she was born. She released a video from her visit with her elderly neighbours on Friday. The ex- Bigg Boss contestant has released a video of herself singing songs and doing gidda with her family along with old ladies in the neighbourhood on her Instagram handle. The women can be seen standing in a circle singing songs.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.” Her outfit consists of a purple salwar-kameez with a matching dupatta. As they all clap and execute a few gidda steps, she is the only one singing openly with precise lyrics. Shehbaz Badesha, her brother, is also seen standing with them.

Shehnaaz Gill shows her hometown in new reel

The 28-year-old actor recently posted a small reels video of herself enjoying the summer breeze in her hometown on her official Instagram account. The 'Honsla Rakh' star wore a pink traditional outfit and accentuated her appearance with natural-looking cosmetics. She is shown in the video sitting on a tractor and racing around the fields as the sun sets. "mera pind... mere khet #shehnaazgill," the actor simply wrote in the caption.

Recently, the actor candidly talked about the love and support she receives from the fans since the passing of her close friend Sidharth Shukla in September last year. In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Gill talked about the popular 'SidNaaz' hashtag that fans often trend on social media to show love to the duo and share their moments. She stated, ''For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."