'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 7: Soham Pretends To Feel Guilty

Agga Bai Sasubai latest episode starts with a customer complimenting Soham on Abhi's kitchen interior. Soham gives the entire credit to Asawari and introduces the customer to her. However, upset Asawari simply says we need change to do something good and leaves. Shubhra watches this scenario and says nothing. Later on, Shubhra goes to Abhijit and asks him to allocate some for to her as well. Abhijit denies and says that they are here to do the work so she should relax. Shubhra still insists, so he asks her to welcome the customers, take the orders, and also check on the order process and the kitchen.

'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For Aug 7

Meanwhile, Soham welcomes customers in the restaurant. Shubhra says see he already has started working. Asawari and Abhijit smile at each other. Further, a father along with his daughter comes to Abhi's Kitchen. However, they have a problem while ordering. Abhijit enters and asks what is that he wants and that is not available in their menu. The customer tells his story and says they are looking for a dessert that his late wife used to make. Abhijit takes his order but is puzzled as none of his chefs know the recipe. Asawari tries to help him but he is still confused. Then Asawari reveals that she knows the recipe to the dessert and starts making it.

Further in Agga Bai Sasubai Aug 7 episode, Soham watches old video of Asawari cooking in their kitchen. In the video, he insists she let him click a picture of him but she denies. Soham is happy seeing the video. Shubhra sees him and questions him about what happened. Soham tells her that Aai (Aaswari) never liked getting clicked and shows her the video. Soham tells Shubhra that he misses Aaswari calling her him by his nickname and doesn't know if she will ever call him by it again. Shubhra feels sad for Soham, while he thinks about his evil plan to himself. He pretends to feel guilty.

Meanwhile, Asawari and Abhijit get the dessert for the customer. Abhijit takes one bowl to the dessert to Soham and asks him to taste it and suggest if it should be added in the menu or not. While Asawari and Abhijit are confused about whether the customer would like it or no, later, seeing their customer happy makes them happy.

