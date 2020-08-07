'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For August 6, 2020: Abhijeet Catches Pradnya's Lie

Thursday’s episode of Agga Bai Sasubai began with Abhijeet went visiting Asawari’s home. Just the minute he enters, Ajoba starts ranting and says that the food he called for from the restaurant has caused him a severe stomach ache. Abhijeet says that it is not the food that caused the stomach ache but the fact that Ajoba is now growing old. Abhijeet then decides to have some fun with Ajoba and tells him that if he has diabetes, cholesterol, or blood pressure, then it is going to be a huge problem. He even advises Ajoba to even go on a strict diet and mentions the names of all the food items that he should not have.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update July 28, 2020: Soham And Abhijeet Place A Bet

Agga Bai Sasubai written update for August 6, 2020

Asawari starts having a breakdown as she feels guilty for having given Ajoba the food items that are bad for him. She immediately rushes to the kitchen to bring him water. Just then, Ajoba’s friend comes to the house and takes Ajoba with himself, to his place. After this happens, Shubhra goes inside the kitchen and tries to console Asawari. She just asks Shubhra to send Abhijeet back, as she is too nervous to cook in front of him, to which Shubhra totally encourages her to go ahead.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 3, 2020 : Soham's Business Suffers A Loss

Meanwhile, at his neighbour/ friend’s place, Ajoba says that Abhijeet is inside his house, teaching a new recipe from Asawari. On hearing this, Pradnya jumps out of the chair with excitement and starts to get ready to meet him. Back at home, Abhijeet gives Asawari an apron and says that it will come handy while cooking. Soham put Asawari down and tells everyone that instead of taking care of the house now, Asawari will indulge in all this. In Asawari's defence, Shubhra and Abhijeet say that she cooks the dish that he likes, very well. Soham reveals that she had not cooked the dish at all. Shubhra tries her best to intervene but Asawari stops her from doing so.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 4, 2020: Asawari Refuses To Talk To Soham

A shattered Asawari starts to play along and says that she did not cook the dish. When Abhijeet asks her about who cooked the dish, Pradnya walks inside the kitchen and says that she cooked the dish. She starts to act like a crazy fan around Abhijeet and makes him feel very awkward. Just then, Abhijeet catches that she is bluffing and asks her to teach him the recipe. He asks if the two can cook in Asawari’s kitchen, to which Shubhra allows.

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update August 5, 2020: Furious Soham Asks Asawari To Talk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.