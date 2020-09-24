'Aggabai Sasubai' Actor Nivedita Saraf Tests Positive For COVID-19; Under Home Isolation

Marathi actor Nivedita Saraf, popularly known as Asawari of Aggabai Sasubai, has tested positive for COVID-19. She announced her COVID-19 results on September 23 through a video that was shared on Rajshri Marathi's Instagram page. The actor informs the audience that she is staying in isolation for her recovery. She also encourages her fans to get their COVID -19 tests done if they have the smallest of doubt regarding their health.

Also Read | Aggabai Sasubai Written Update For July 25, 2020: Soham Begs For Food

Nivedita Saraf's COVID-19 result

Nivedita Saraf recently announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a video through Rajshri Marathi informing her fans about her COVID-19 result. In the video, she starts by telling her audience that she has tested positive. Nivedita Saraf's health was completely normal apart from the mild cold. She informed that as soon as she caught a cold she thought that she should get her COVID-19 test done and hence immediately the next day she took an off from her Aggabai Sasubai shoot and went for her test.

Also Read | 'Aggabai Sasubai' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soham Gets A New Job

Nivedita Saraf took a quick decision as her husband Ashok Saraf is a senior citizen and she did not want him to get infected. Since she hardly had any symptoms she decided to stay at home and isolate herself for her recovery from COVID-19. She also shared that they got her husband Ashok Saraf and her daughters tested the next day and fortunately their results came out negative. The rest of the cast of Aggabai Sasubai, including Girish Oak, Tejashri Pradhan, and Ashutosh Patki too got themselves tested and the results were negative.

Also Read | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

Nivedita Saraf's COVID-19 test turned out to be positive even after her having no symptoms. She emphasized on this while informing her fans to not wait for symptoms to worsen and get themselves tested as soon as they sense something wrong. She shared that she has no idea from where did she get infected as the sets of Aggabai Sasubai were sanitized twice a day and the cast did not come in direct contact with anybody. She said that they always took maximum precautions on the set. The shoot of the show has been paused now and will resume as soon as she recovers.

Also Read | Tejashri Pradhan Shares A Selfie Wearing Mask From The Sets Of 'Aggabai Sasubai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.