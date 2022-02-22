'AGT: Extreme' Jonathan Goodwin Discharged From Hospital 4 Months After Accident On Sets

Popular stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, known for his work in America's Got Talent: Extreme, was in the news lately after he suffered an accident on the sets of the show. Following this, Goodwin was hospitalized for four months and his fans and followers sent him their best wishes as he recovered. On his birthday that fell recently, Goodwin mentioned that he was discharged from the hospital by sharing a picture that featured his fiancee Amanda Abbington.

AGT: Extreme fame Jonathan Goodwin discharged after on-set accident

Jonathan Goodwin took to his social media handle on Tuesday and broke the good news to his fans and followers. He shared a picture with Amanda Abbington wherein she was seen with her arms wrapped around the stuntman. He captioned his post, "Four months later… finally out of hospital. My birthday today… can’t think of a better way to spend it than with my love."

Have a look at Jonathan Goodwin's post here

Jonathan Goodwin suffers accident on AGT: Extreme

Goodwin was filming for the popular American reality show at Atlanta Motor Speedway when a stunt he was performing did not go as planned. He was seen in a straitjacket with two cars on either side of him suspended 70 feet above land. The cars then burst into flames and Jonathan Goodwin was meant to land on an air mattress but missed. A spokesperson for the show told People that he was 'injured while performing his act' but was 'responsive' and was rushed to the hospital. Jonathan took to his Instagram account from the hospital and shared a quirky image in his hospital gown. He began by writing, "You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. I've tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn." He then went on to thank everyone for the love and prayers they sent his way even though they do not know him. He called it 'astonishing and ruly incredible' as he penned down a not of gratitude. He also thanked Amanda and mentioned she was the 'best thing' to have happened to him.

Image: Instagram/@jonathangoodwinofficial