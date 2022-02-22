Last Updated:

AGT's Jane Marczewski Passes Away At 31; Fans Remember Nightbirdie's Fighting Spirit

'America's Got Talent' contestant Jane Marczewski, who became popularly known as Nightbirdie, passed away at the age of 31 after a long battle with cancer.

Jane Marczewski

Image: @mimi_lkeishing/@amanda_bredenkamp/Instagram


Jane Marczewski, contestant of the popular reality show America's Got Talent Season 16, passed away at the age of 31 after a four-year-long battle with cancer. The young singer tugged at the heartstrings of the audience not only for her singing prowess but her zest and optimistic attitude towards life as she suffered from the disease. Winning hearts across the world, she became popularly known as Nightbirdie and even received a golden buzzer from judge Simon Cowell who was evidently moved by the singer. 

After revealing that she had only a 2% survival chance as she battled cancer in her 'lungs, spine and liver', Marczewski sang an original song 'It's Okay' which resonated with many people online. Although the singer withdrew from the season in view of her deteriorating health, Marczewski continued to inspire people through her extraordinary fighting spirit. Hoping to keep her legacy alive, the late singer's family finally broke their silence and remembered her unwavering bravery.

Fans remember Jane Marczewski's fighting spirit

Fans across the world were devastated by the tragic news as they took to social media to mourn her death. Many remembered her inspiring song that ignited hope within people as one fan wrote, ''The most genuine, talented and strongest person I’ve been blessed to meet.'' While many remembered her heartfelt quote, ''You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy”.

Jane Marczewski's family remember 'Nightbirdie'

As per the statement obtained by People Magazine, the family of the late singer confirmed that Jane Marczewski died on 19 February 2022. They said they were "devastated by her passing" and called in an "unimaginable loss". Marczewski's family remembered the Nightbirdie's time on the reality show where her song 'It's Okay' inspired "millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up." 

They continued to remember her lively personality by writing, ''Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humour. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

(Image: @mimi_lkeishing/@amanda_bredenkamp/Instagram)

Tags: Jane Marczewski, Nightbirdie, AGT
