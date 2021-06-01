Ahead Of Sushant's Death Anniversary, Ankita Lokhande Pens Thought-provoking Lines On Love

Just a few days ahead of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared thought-provoking lines on love and relationships. Re-sharing a quote on love and relationship, her post reads as: “When it comes to LOVE and relationships, you can think of it as a mirror, If you LOVE yourself…you will find more people have a love for you. If you respect yourself…you will find more people have respect for you. If you VALUE yourself…you will find more people will value you.”

Ankita Lokhande pens note ahead of Sushant's death anniversary

Apart from this, the actress took a stroll down memory lane as she celebrated 12 years of the iconic television soap Pavitra Rishta. She shared a video that was a compilation of all the memories associated with the show and the ensemble star cast. Apart from this, she even shared several congratulatory messages of her fans which wishing her on the joyous occasion.

Ankita who is currently in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain is set to tie the knot soon. Ankita was asked about her marriage plans in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, and she replied that she looked at it as ‘something beautiful.’ The Pavitra Rishta star added that she was hoping that the wedding takes place ‘soon’ and that she was ‘super excited' for it. Though she expressed her love for Jaipur-Jodhpur weddings, she said that she was yet to chalk out the plans. In the interview, she was also asked about her favourite co-star and her answer was Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo had worked together on the show Pavitra Rishta and fell in love on the sets, before parting ways after a seven-year relationship in 2016.

