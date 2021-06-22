Aishwarya Khare Joins ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Cast, Says Role Is 'challenging' Yet 'exciting'

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the much anticipated upcoming shows on ZeeTV. Bhagya Lakshmi cast stars Aishwarya Khare in the lead role of Lakshmi Bajwa. Lakshmi, a selfless small-town girl, finds herself dealing with the blues of Mumbai. Aishwarya Khare, who has earlier worked in several shows including, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Saam Daam Dand Bhed, recently expressed her views about the show.

Aishwarya Khare on playing the role of Lakshmi

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Khare revealed she is excited to be playing the role of Lakshmi in the upcoming show. She also revealed how she felt an instant connection with the character when she read the script. Aishwarya Khare told the news outlet that she is very different from the character of Lakshmi, however, she felt a strong connection with the role as they both believe in Karma. The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor further said how she believes that one gets what they deserve in life, and it is a person's selflessness that brings a person something good. Aishwarya could relate to her character in the upcoming show due to this similar belief.

While talking about playing such a role, Aishwarya said the role is much different from her previous works. She also revealed how portraying the role of Lakshmi is somewhat challenging yet exciting for her. Aishwarya has played a negative role in the StarPlus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Aishwarya also hoped that the audience would be able to relate to the story of Lakshmi and the show would receive a good response.

Aishwarya Khare in Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare in Bhagya Lakshmi will portray the role of Lakshmi Bajwa. Lakshmi, who comes from a small town in Punjab, ends up dealing with the busy life of Mumbai. She is a selfless girl, who despite her humble background, is always ready to help others. Lakshmi moves to Mumbai after the demise of her parents. Her naive soul believes in Karma and that someone is destined to enter her life. Bhagya Lakshmi episodes will air on ZeeTV. Take a look at the promo of the show.

IMAGE: AISHWARYA KHARE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.