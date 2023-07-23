Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt Are Expecting Their First Child? Actors Reveal

The internet has been abuzz with speculations about actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt becoming parents for the first time. These rumours have been circulating for quite a while, gaining further credibility when an entertainment portal also covered the news. However, the couple has now taken the initiative to address these ongoing rumors.

2 things you need to know

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt fell in love on the set of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

They tied the knot in November 2021.

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt address pregnancy rumours

Aishwarya Sharma expressed her frustration with media speculation and dismissed the pregnancy rumours on her Instagram stories. She proceeded to share her side of the story, asserting that the decision of whether or not to have a baby is a deeply personal and private matter, not one to be dictated by the media or anyone else."Wow you media people will decide if we would decide if we would have a baby or not, one more piece of fake news, kudos to you all," she wrote.

(Aishwarya Sharma slam media portals for circulating fake news | Image: Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram)

Neil Bhatt also joined in and asked the media to focus on more important things in the world rather than speculating about their personal lives. “To all the media that are making news about our lives and our future let me stop you right there. So kindly stop your speculation. There are more important things happening in the world please focus on that,” he penned.

(Neil Bhatt supports wife Aishwarya Sharma and asks people to not spread false rumours | Image: Neil Bhatt/Instagram)

Aishwarya Sharma exits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

This is not the first time Aishwarya Sharma has slammed the netizens and news portals for false reports. Earlier, there were reports that the actress left Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin midway due to her pregnancy. She then clarified that her decision to leave the show was unrelated to being pregnant.

She called out netizens for jumping to conclusions and explained that she quit the show one and a half months prior to getting an offer for a reality show. She expressed disappointment at how social media trolls assumed her pregnancy based on her decision to quit and stated that if she was pregnant, she would not be participating in a stunt-based reality show.