Ajay Devgn Roasts Kapil Sharma For His Dressing Sense, Leaving Netizens In Splits; WATCH

Ajay Devgn has taken to the director's chair for the third time with his upcoming release Runway 34. Like his previous two releases, U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay, there is an element of intensity and mystery associated with his latest release too.

However, the actor-director was not all intense as he stepped out for the promotions of the movie. The Singham star was at his fun-filled best when he recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

One of the highlights of the episode was Ajay roasting Kapil over his dressing sense.

Ajay Devgn trolls Kapil Sharma for his dressing sense

Ajay was accompanied by the leading ladies of the film, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakansha Singh for the show.

The lead star was dressed in a blue and grey suit for the shooting, and Kapil quipped, "Ajay sir has come in a suit. I wonder if he has joined a bank or something. You are looking very handsome, sir."

The National Award-winner came up with a hilarious retort, "You don't wear proper clothes. I thought, let me at least raise the level by wearing some good clothes." Netizens were left in splits in the comments section.

Among the other highlights of the episode was Kapil flirting with Rakul and Ajay coming to protect her.

The duo plays pilots in the film and Kapil also joked if she parked the flight like one parks a car with the help of others' instructions.

Another common feature was Kapil reading out some of the bizarre statements from netizens in the comments section of their Instagram. For a photo of Ajay and Abhishek Bachchan browsing their phones, one had asked if they were watching Nora Fatehi's dance. For Rakul's photo performing Pilates, one fan had asked if she was flying and if she would drop the person.

The stars also tried to guess funny lines while having headphones on, in hilarious situations.

Runway 34 to release next week

Runway 34 is gearing up for release on April 29. The film, written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, is about two pilots, facing a turbulent flight, and a mystery around the incident, that reaches the court's doors. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer, and Boman Irani is among the other members of the cast.