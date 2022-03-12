Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra' Sets Record For Week 1 Viewership; Fans Say 'deserving, Want S2 Soon'

Ajay Devgn recently starred in an extended cameo in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the film hit the Rs 100-crore club. The figure was not something new for the actor as he achieved this milestone in over 10 films, and some even went on to enter the Rs 200-crore club. However, there were other figures that were new for him around the same time and that too turned out to be encouraging.

The Singham star made his over-The-Top debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last week, and that also seemed to be on its way to success. The thriller series has gone on to become the highest-viewed series for Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness gets highest viewership in week 1

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' feat was shared by Ajay himself on his Instagram stories. The makers had used the term 'tod fod' during the promotion of the series to highlight its 'shattering' impact on audiences and one of the episodes too had been titled the same. That was once again the term when records were broken as the 52-year-old posted a new poster of the series with the words 'viewership record ki todfod' written on it.

The makers of the series added that it was the 'highest week 1 viewership ever' in terms of the original content for the streamer, Hotstar Specials.

Many netizens expressed their delight in the series' feat. One felt that it was something the team 'deserved'. Some were excited to see what happens in the life of Ajay's cop character in the second season, while others showered praises on the series and the performance of the actor.

More about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness was unveiled on March 4. The series consists of six episodes in all, which were all released simultaneously. It is an official adaptation of the series Luther.

The plot of the series revolved around Ajay's character Rudraveer Pratap Singh trying to nab clever criminals and stop their potential threats. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashwivi Kalsekar and Milind Gunaji among others.