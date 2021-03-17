Ajaz Khan Comes Out In Support Of Zomato Delivery Personnel In New Video; Watch

Ajaz Khan, recently, came out in support of the Zomato delivery boy following the recent Zomato controversy. The actor talked in detail about the controversy which recently saw a Bengaluru-based social media influencer and makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee accusing Zomato's delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her.

Ajaz Khan comes out in support of Zomato delivery boy

The paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video which is 2 minute and 57 seconds long showcasing Ajaz Khan as he mentions that if the girl is found lying, there should be a police complaint filed against her. The post stated, "With the ongoing #zomatodeliveryboy controversy. #ajazkhan comes in support of the delivery guy, but this is not the first time he has done that. Earlier thousands of #zomato boys had approached him when their company were not giving them incentives and raincoats during the rain season. He had approached the Maharashtra Government to get them help and they finally did get the incentives and raincoats they fought for."

About Zomato controversy

Over the past week, social media has been divided after Bengaluru-based makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee accused Zomato's delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her, sharing graphic images of her nose bleeding. While the delivery partner involved in the alleged incident was immediately suspended. Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal released a statement saying that the company is currently providing all resources to Kamaraj in order to ensure that "both sides of the story come to light" in the "spirit of fairness". Meanwhile, Kamaraj spoke to ANI stating that Hitesha had refused to pay after accepting the order since he was late for the delivery.

About Ajaz Khan

Earlier, in another video, the actor showcased a glimpse of his house while he becomes emotional during the interview. In the video shared by the same paparazzi, Ajaz talks about his mother, who is no longer with him. In the video, he started speaking about his house and stated that it didn’t feel like home because his mother was not present with him. He said that when his mother was alive, there was a different kind of charm in the house. Later, the clip showed footage of Ajaz Khan's mother's grave. He revealed his emotional side to his fans and urged them to take good care of their mothers.