Ajaz Khan's Conversation With Paparazzi Turns Emotional; Watch Video

Ajaz Khan recently had an interesting conversation with a paparazzi. In the video shared by them, he talks about his mother, who is no longer with him, about his shoe collection, and a lot more. He also revealed his emotional side and urged his fans to take good care of their mothers. Take a look at Ajaz Khan's video below.

Ajaz Khan's latest conversation with paparazzi

The video starts with Ajaz Khan’s shoe collection. One can see a variety of shoes including sports, formals, boots and a lot more. Ajaz revealed that the variety of shoes are a collection of 10 to 12 years. He said that he’s fond of watches, shoes, and jackets.

In the video, he was seen in black pants, a yellow T-shirt, and a black jacket. He was seen holding a glass of milk in his hand. He opted for a wristwatch that had a gold dial with a black belt.

Later in the video, he started speaking about his house and said that he didn’t feel at home because his mother was not present with him. He said that when his mother was alive, there was a different kind of charm in the house. He started speaking about the lyrics of his song Ohh Maa. “Ehsaas Hota Mujhko, Kasmein Kyun Khata Tha, Chhoti Chhoti Baaton Pe Kyun, Daav Phir Lagata Tha. He continued, Mera Aasmaan Hai Aaj, Meri Ye Zameen Hai, Saari Khushiyan Hai, Par Mere Maa ki Kami Hai," he went on to say.



He urged his fans to take good care of their mothers and love them. He said that one has everything if he has a mother. Later, the clip shows footage of Ajaz Khan's mother's grave. He says that his mother is his bride and his life. He wishes that God blesses her.

The caption of the video shared by the pap says, “We catch up with a new #ajazkhan at his residence. We all know him as a toughie, but he has an emotional side to him which none of us knows. Even today his heart melts to speak about his mom and till date, he visits his mother's grave every single day and sheds tears. Don't go by the looks guys #ajazkhan #paptalk #jummahmubarak”