Akanksha Puri Does Squats With Heavyweights While Balancing On Barbells; See Photos

Akanksha Puri is known for her performances in Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut with 2015 drama film Calendar Girls helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She is currently playing the lead role of Mata AdiParashakti and her avatars in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Akanksha has been giving her fans major fitness goals with her workout routine. Now in a recent video, she is seen taking her workout session a level up.

Akanksha hits the gym

Akanksha Puri has more than 500 thousand followers on her social media handle Instagram. The actor is quite active there, providing details of her projects and routine to her fans. Now in her latest Instagram story, she appears lifting weight and doing squats. But the highlight in the video was her balancing as she was standing on dumbbells and not on the floor. She even challenged his friend and actor Kuldeep Singh.

Time and again Akanksha Puri has given major fitness goals and motivated her followers. Her workout session includes squads, weight lifting, and other exercises. Take a look at a few of her workout posts.

Akanksha Puri was recently in headlines due to her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra. She reportedly was providing him help from outside the house, but Paras mentioned that he did not want any relationship with her. Now according to reports, the two broke up and Paras is now seen in a new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he is finding a bride for himself.

