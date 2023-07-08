Akanksha Puri Says She Friend-zoned Sidharth Shukla, Didn't Get Closure With Paras Chhabra

Akanksha Puri recently opened up about her past relationships. The actress was romantically involved with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she has now shared her experience about the same.

3 things you need to know

Akanksha Puri on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Opening up about Sidharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri revealed that they mutually decided to "friend-zone" their relationship. The actress emphasised that they never developed any animosity towards each other. She further added that they maintained a good friendship till the end.

(Akanksha Puri and Sidharth Shukla ended their relationship on a friendly note | Image: Twitter)

Akanksha Puri opens up about her relationship with Paras Chhabra

After Sidharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri was in relationship with Paras Chhabra. She shared that her second relationship did not provide her with proper closure. She shared that although they both ended the relationship while Paras was participating in a reality show, they never had a conversation after that, even after he left the show. She revealed that they never saw each other again, and both moved on with their lives.

(Akanksha Puri shared that her relationship with Paras Chhabra broke her | Image: Twitter)

After going through the ordeal with Paras, Akanksha started to believe that she may never find love again. She shared that she has learned to live alone and no longer trusts people easily. She stated that she dated a few people but they were only interested in casual dating and did not want a committed relationship. Akanksha expressed her disappointment, stating that she doesn't want to be someone's temporary source of happiness anymore. She further shared that she no longer seeks validation or a relationship to find happiness.