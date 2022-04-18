Akash Singh Lifts 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' Trophy, Takes Home Cash Prize Of Rs 15 Lakh

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is among the popular Indian reality talent hunt shows that recently created a buzz on the internet as the winner of the show was announced. After giving a fierce competition to finalists Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb, Akash Singh emerged as the winner of the current season. He was bestowed with the trophy and a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs whereas ‘Yo Highness’ bagged the runner-up’s spot and was awarded INR 5 lakhs.

Akash Singh lifts the Hunarbaaz trophy

In front of the esteemed panel of judges, including Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra & more, it was announced that Akash Singh emerged as the winner. As Akash Singh experienced his own share of setbacks in the competition, he rose to this challenge by raising his game even higher to become the champion in this race of talent. Having won the first season of ‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’, Akash Singh expressed his delight in lifting the trophy and stated how he could not find words to express his emotions. He even thanked the judges for guiding him throughout the show and even thanked his family and friends for having his back and supporting him in his journey.

“I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it. I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir, and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to COLORS for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey!” he stated.

There grand finale of Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan also showcased the team of COLORS’ new kids dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji as well as host Karan Kundrra. Even Parineeti Chopra stunned the audience with her breathtaking performance as she sang ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Lag Jaa Gale.' The celebrations of Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding took place on the show as well when everyone became baratis and danced to congratulate Neetu Kapoor on the joyous occasion.

Image: PR