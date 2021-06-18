Akshay Kharodia Shares Photos From His 'memorable' Haldi Ceremony, Fans Pour In Love

Wedding preparations are in full swing for the Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia. The actor is all set to tie the knot with his lady love Divya Punetha. The pre-wedding festivities have begun and Akshay took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures from his Haldi ceremony.

Akshay Kharodia's Haldi ceremony pictures

In the first photo, Akshay is sitting with his arms spreads out as his relatives apply Haldi on his palms and feet. He is wearing a white kurta and a yellow salwar. In the next one, Akshay is seen laughing as one of his relatives applies Haldi behind his ears. In the caption of the post, it was written, “Here’s to a memorable haldi ceremony, a fun laughter -party, and a great life together. A life together packed with amazing fortune and overflowing joy, never ending smiles and mellow yellows.”

As soon as Akshay Kharodia's Haldi ceremony photos were shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower congratulatory wishes on the post. One of his fans also has wished him a ‘happy Haldi’ while another one called him ‘handsome’. See their reactions and comments below.

Akshay Kharodia's wedding

According to a report by iwmbuzz.com, Akshay and Divya are going to get married in an intimate ceremony. The wedding is scheduled for June 19, 2021, in Kota, Rajasthan. The ceremony and all those in attendance will be adhering to the COVID-19 safely guidelines as well.

Akshay Kharodia as Dev in Pandya Store

This serial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil serial titled Pandian Stores. The plot of the serial revolves around the Pandya household and the issues they face in their life. The eldest son of the Pandya family, Gautam, gets married to Anita who only wants to marry him for the store that is in the family’s name. But when she learns that the store is under a mortgage, she breaks the wedding off. Gautam gets married to a simple girl called Dhara. Dhara gets accepted into the family and starts suggesting ideas to get the store out of the mortgage. Eventually, Gautam and Dhara start falling in love as well. Pandya Store cast includes Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar. Akshay Kharodia plays the role of Dev, Gautam’s younger brother in the show.

Image: AKSHAY KHARODIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.