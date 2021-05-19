Akshay Kharodia Urges Mumbai Police To Nab Imposter Duping Girls In His Name Online

Indian actor, Akshay Kharodia, in a recent interview with SpotboyE spoke about some troubles he's been having with an anonymous imposter, who has been using a fake account in the actor's name in order to mess with girls on social media. Akshay Kharodia was recently seen with Krystle D'souza in the music video for the song, Ek Bewafaa. He is also widely recognized for his role as one of the leads in Star Plus' ongoing show Pandya Stores.

In the interview with SpotboyE, Akshay Kharodia spoke about his issues with the imposter, disclosing how the person has extorted around 20-25 lakhs INR from various girls by fooling them and threatening to leak their private pictures. The actor also opened up about the fact that no action has been taken by the legal authorities yet, even after his complaint. The actor mentioned how there have been a lot of "fake ID's" on social media in his name.

Kharodia even named Ritwik Singh, who he supposedly heard of from someone else, and then filed a police complaint. However, nobody from the police or cyber-crime followed up on it. The actor revealed that the imposter poses as Akshay, using his pictures on social media and then asks girls to send intimate pictures of themselves. Once the girls oblige, he blackmails them for money.

The actor also spoke about how he has received numerous emails and messages from women, telling him what has happened. He then went to explain that since his Instagram profile doesn't have a verified "blue tick", it's difficult for fans to be able to tell who is who. He also spoke about how he has asked several of these women emailing him to file legal complaints against this imposter, however, because the anonymous fraudster holds their intimate pictures as leverage, the women have been afraid to take a stand.

Kharodia also spoke about how the frequency of these e-mails from women who are being duped has also increased, mentioning how it was one or two emails at first but has turned into a full-on racket now. He also told SpotboyE that the imposter narrates fake sob stories to these women so they trust him. He also mentioned that since he's out shooting, he hasn't had the time to go to the police station again but has recently shared the name of the imposter on his Instagram story and tagged Mumbai Police's official account, and has also had help from some of his co-actors to do so.

In the same interview, The Pandya Stores actor also appealed to all women out there to verify whom they're speaking to before sending intimate pictures of themselves. He mentioned how in this world of technology, one can video call anyone at the click of a button and that they can make sure that the person speaking to them is genuine. He then asked women to not trust people on social media blindly, as they could seriously hurt themselves.

He also added that even if the person has extorted money, by threatening to make these pictures public, there is no guarantee that he won't do it anyway after receiving the money. He then explained that all he can do is file a police complaint against this, however, women have to take precautions for themselves in a situation like this. He concluded the interaction by asking women to ensure who they're speaking to before taking any steps like these.

