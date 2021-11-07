Akshay Kumar Complains About Katrina Not Greeting Him On 'TKSS'; Watch Latter's Response

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are basking in the success of Sooryavanshi, are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode. The duo engaged in bouts of laughter with Kapil Sharma, with the episode's latest promo showcasing Katrina Kaif touching Kumar's feet. The hilarious instance took after Kaif skipped greeting Akshay, leaving the latter unhappy with her gesture.

He was quick to bring this episode to everyone's attention, "Did you all notice something?... She greeted everyone but not me". Kaif's immediate reaction was to touch Kumar's feet as he hilariously exclaimed "See this, this is the respect she has for seniors". The duo graced the comedy show in order to promote their latest cop drama Sooryavanshi, which has been garnering raving reviews since its release on November 5.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

The two and a half minute clip uploaded by Sony Tv opens up with the grand entries of the leading duo and dives straight into the aforementioned incident. It further showcases Kapil pulling Akshay's leg about the number of films he shoots in a year. The episode will also witness Katrina shaking a leg with Kiku Sharda's comic character, Akshay and Katrina grooving to the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani among other things. Take a look.

The Bellbottom star also uploaded a candid still of the duo from the show's sets, quipping that it described his shooting experience with Kaif. The photo showcased the stars burst into fits of laughter, with Katrina also munching on a bowl of popcorn. "This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov.", he wrote.

More about Sooryavanshi

Marking Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in the cop universe, the film charts the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina is seen in the role of Akshay's wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONYTVOFFICIAL/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)