Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Prithviraj, also starring debutante Manushi Chillar in the lead. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote Prithviraj and recently they visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the same. As usual, Akshay was seen indulging in fun banter with Kapil Sharma as the former took a hilarious dig at the comedian and Archana Puran Singh.

Akshay Kumar pokes fun at Kapil Sharma on TKSS

A promo video shared by Sony Television sees Akshay telling Kapil, "Achche lagg rahe ho (Kapil, you are looking nice)". Reacting to it, the comedian smiled as he said, "Bas paaji aise hi (Brother, just like that)." Soon after that, Akshay pulled Kapil's leg as he told him he doesn’t know how to take compliments. The Padman star poked fun at Sharma and said, "People say ‘thank you’ when they receive a compliment, and here he is saying ‘bas aise hi hai.'" Watch the video here:

'People who do nothing but sit idle': Akshay mocks Archana Puran Singh

Not only this, Akshay then made fun of Archana Puran Singh as he went on to say, "Such things are said by people who do nothing but sit idle. If Archana Ji says such things, toh theek hai (then it is fine)".

The clip further sees Akshay stopping Kapil’s friend and an artist on the show, Chandan to perform his film's song, "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast". Later, when the Khiladi actor asks Kapil why is he torturing everyone with his dance, he responds by saying that Chandan is his childhood friend. Then, Akshay said that he also has childhood friends and they are sitting in the audience, "Dekh mere bachpan ke dost hain, neeche baithe hain."

More on 'Prithviraj'

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi’s launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Sakshi Tanwar and is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

