Akshita Mudgal To Essay Role Of 'new-age Woman' In 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi'

Actor Akshita Mudgal is all set to star in an upcoming daily soap on Sony Entertainment Television, titled Ishk Par Zor Nahi. The drama series is on a new-age young love story. The Ishk Par Zor Nahi plot highlights the conflict and opposite ideologies of Ahaan Malhotra and Ishqi on love and marriage. While Akshita Mudgal essays the lead role of ‘Ishqi’ in the show, Param Singh will be seen playing Ahaan Malhotra.

Akshita Mudgal's character is a new-age woman, 'the woman of today'. Ishqi is a free-spirited person who follows her heart and doesn’t believe in conforming to the rules and norms of society. Akshita Mudgal as Ishqi will play a fierce believer of love. The character trusts that love and kindness have the power to make this world a better place.

Talking about her character Ishqi, Akshita Mudgal expressed in a media statement that she is super excited to step into the shoes of Ishqi. She further added, "Her liveliness is contagious and it’s inspiring to see how much she loves ‘Love’. According to Akshita Mudgal, her character Ishqi believes that love is the antidote to all the problems in the world. The actor also said, "All of us need an ‘Ishqi’ in our lives". Mudgal added, " I wished our viewers also like my character as much as I enjoy essaying her on the screen".

Ishk Par Zor Nahi cast stars Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma and Rajat Verma, playing the lead roles of Ahaan Malhotra, Ishqi, Sonu and Kartik Malhotra, respectively. The show is slated to premiere on March 15, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television. It will go on air from 9:30 pm for five days a week, from Monday to Friday.

On Feb 27, the channel shared the promo video of Ishk Par Zor Nahi. The caption of the post featuring the promo read, “Shaadi ko lekar alag hai dono ki soch, kya hoga jab love karega inhe approach? Dekhiye #IshkParZorNahin, 15 March se Mon-Fri raat 9.30 baje, sirf Sony par @rajatverma05 @shagun__sharma @akshitamudgal #ParamSingh”. The promo shows a sweet argument between Ishqi and Ahaan over society's norms about marriage at a wedding.